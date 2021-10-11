UM UCH appoints new board member

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has appointed Charles E. Alexander to its board of directors. Here are the details provided by the health care system:

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Appoints New Board Member

Charles E. Alexander is the President and CEO of The Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland

Charles E. Alexander

BEL AIR, Md. – (October 11, 2021) – University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) has appointed Charles E. Alexander, RN, MSN, MBA, CPTC, a former member of the board of visitors of the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, to the board of directors of UM UCH, its hospitals and to the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation.

He has also been appointed to serve as the vice chair of UM UCH’s Quality of Care Committee, on which he has served as a community member since last October.

“We are so pleased to welcome Charlie Alexander to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health boards,” said Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, President and CEO of UM UCH. “His professional and volunteer positions in health care will help us as we continue to provide the very best care possible for every patient, at the right time and in the right setting.”

A resident of Bel Air, Alexander has served as President and CEO of The Living Legacy Foundation of Maryland since 2004. He has been with The Living Legacy Foundation for more than 25 years and has served in other key roles including operating room perfusionist, organ recovery coordinator, manager of hospital services and director of clinical and hospital services.

Other professional experiences include serving as a resuscitation unit clinical nurse for critically ill patients at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and as a medical intensive care unit clinical nurse at The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Alexander has given more than 200 professional presentations on organ and tissue donation and transplantation. His work has been published in several professional publications, and he has held many volunteer board positions for transplant-related organizations.

He received his Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Nursing degrees from The Johns Hopkins University and bachelor’s degrees from Towson University and Stevenson University.