Ceremonial groundbreaking held for Department of Emergency Services North Harford Station to be built in Pylesville by July

Harford County officials recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new ambulance station to be built in Pylesville by July. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County officials pictured from left, John Richter, EMS Supervisor; Mike Brunicke, Special Operations Branch Manager; Eddie Hopkins, Director of Emergency Services; Barry Glassman, County Executive; Billy Boniface, Chief Advisor; Ben Lloyd, Director of Administration; Rick Ayers, Deputy Director of Emergency Services; Tami Wiggins, EMS Branch Manager.

Harford County Breaks Ground on Department of Emergency Services North Harford Station

BEL AIR, Md., (Nov. 5, 2021) – County Executive Barry Glassman and county officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking Thursday for the Harford County Department of Emergency Services North Harford Station. The station will house an ambulance and crew to serve the area 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A 30,000-gallon cistern will also be installed on-site to serve Harford’s rural volunteer fire companies.

The site is located at 50 Pylesville Road (MD Route 165) near the intersection with MD Route 24 in Pylesville.

The station is expected to be completed in July 2022.

Video of groundbreaking: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O48ddzPgW30