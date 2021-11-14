Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna transports home built with help of Cecil County School of Technology students to Rising Sun

A Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna home that Cecil County School of Technology students helped build was transported to its permanent location in Rising Sun on flatbed trucks. Here are the details provided by Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna:

(Photo by Bill Carson)



Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna Transports Single-Family Home From Cecil County School of Technology to Permanent Location in Rising Sun

RISING SUN, Md. (November 9, 2021) – Following one year of construction (and a year’s delay during the pandemic), the Cecil County School of Technology’s “Habi-Tech” home was transported from CCST to its final, permanent location on Walnut Street in Rising Sun where construction can be completed. The single-family Habitat home was transported on Friday in two sections by two flatbed trucks. The house sponsors included Battelle, Digging & Rigging Inc., Martin Marietta, and the Video Lottery Terminal Grant.

This is the third “Habi-Tech” home built by the CCST’s students in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna. Under the guidance of school instructors, the project teaches students across the trades programs (such as carpentry, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC) multiple aspects of home design and construction.

“I want to thank the CCST’s administration, teachers, and students for another successful opportunity to help a family build a better life,” said Habitat Susquehanna’s Director of Construction Dave Burja. “The Rising Sun community, next-door neighbors, and nearby Janes United Methodist Church have been so supportive of our efforts and helpful to us during this process. I especially want to give a shout-out to our staff, AmeriCorps members, and longtime “core” volunteers who were part of this auspicious day by prepping the foundation to get it ready, and helping during in the marathon day of the move. We’ll be counting on more volunteers to come in and help us finish this house so that our Habitat family will have a decent, affordable place to call home!”

Anthony Jones, father of a 10-year-old son, was selected as the homebuyer of this “Habi-Tech” house. Approved homebuyers must go through the rigorous financial review process to ensure they are eligible candidates. The eligibility criteria include demonstrating a housing need; showing an ability to make monthly mortgage payments; and, willingness to partner with Habitat Susquehanna.

“We live with my parents,” said Anthony on his homeownership application. “It’s nice for Nathyn to be close to his grandparents, but I feel we need a place of our own. He’s getting to the age where he wants his own space, but it’s hard to give that to him when this isn’t mine to give.”

As with all Habitat homebuyers, Jones must contribute 250 “sweat equity” hours building his home or the home of another; take mandatory financial literacy classes to learn good money management skills; and, take home maintenance classes. Jones will be purchasing the home through a Habitat mortgage made affordable specifically for him. (Volunteer support and sponsorships keep construction costs low.)

Habitat Susquehanna is looking for volunteers Wednesdays through Fridays, 8AM to 3PM, to continue the completion of the house. For details, contact John Lanigan, Volunteer Coordinator, at jlanigan@habitatsusq.org.