Harford Community College redesignated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense through 2026

Harford Community College offers degrees, certificates and continuing education classes in cybersecurity. Here are the details provided by the college:

Harford Community College Redesignated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense

Harford Community College has been redesignated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) for the validated Information Assurance & Cybersecurity (IAC) program through academic year 2026. The IAC program includes both the IAC Certificate, IAC AAS degree, and numerous continuing education classes to prepare for the cybersecurity industry certifications.

Karen Leuschner, National CAE Program Manager for the National Security Agency (NSA), stated in a letter to David Law, Assistant Professor of Computer Technology at Harford Community College, “Your ability to meet the increasing demands of the program validation will serve the nation well in contributing to the protection of the National Information Infrastructure. The National Cyber Strategy, September 2018, addresses the critical shortage of professionals with cybersecurity skills and highlights the importance of higher education as a solution to defending America’s cyberspace: ‘A highly skilled cybersecurity workforce is a strategic national security advantage.’ ‘The United States Government will continue to invest in and enhance programs that build the domestic talent pipeline, from primary through postsecondary education.’ Education is the key to promoting these ideals.”

The redesignation reflects that the College’s program of study meets NSA/U.S. Department of Homeland Security standards. Harford is listed as a CAE-CD on the CAE Institution Map.

Harford’s program prepares students with the knowledge, skills and abilities to help defend the nation’s cyber infrastructure. The expertise of Harford’s faculty and industry subject matter experts, particularly the College’s partners at the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) at Aberdeen Proving Ground, has helped to shape its high-quality program.

With a degree or certificate in cybersecurity at Harford, students can work toward a bachelor’s degree, advance their career, and/or start a new career working in the cyber field. For more information, contact Harford Community College Admissions on 443.412.2109.

In addition to credit credentials, the College offers numerous continuing education classes to prepare for cybersecurity industry certifications. For more information, contact Jessica Edmondson, jedmonson@harford.edu or 443-412-9122.