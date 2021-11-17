Harford County Public Library to distribute free at home COVID-19 test kits at its branches Nov. 20

The Maryland Department of Health and the Harford County Health Department has partnered with the Harford County Public Library to distribute free at home COVID-19 test kits at all library branches Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. while supplies last. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Belcamp, Md., November 17, 2021 — Harford County Public Library will distribute free Abbott BinaxNow At Home COVID-19 test kits on Saturday, November 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all library branches, while supplies last. The distribution is being held in collaboration with the Maryland Department of Health and the Harford County Health Department.

Each kit contains two tests. Directions for use and instructions for reporting results will be included. One testing kit will be distributed per individual.

“Many thanks to the Harford County Health Department and the Maryland Department of Health for providing these critical tests to our community,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Vaccinations and testing are two of the most important tools in the fight against COVID-19. Put rapid COVID testing on your holiday to-do list!”

To find a Harford County Public Library location near you, visit HCPLonline.org.

