Harford County Public Library’s second season of virtual cooking with chef John Shields starts Dec. 1

Harford County Public Library’s virtual cooking series with chef John Shields starts its second season Dec. 1 with a new name. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Harford County Public Library Announces New Name, Season 2 of ‘Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table’

Season 2 featuring Chef John Shields starts December 1, runs monthly through May

Belcamp, Md., November 22, 2021 — Harford County Public Library has announced that its popular virtual cooking series with chef, author and television personality John Shields has been renamed “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table.” Season 2 of the series begins in December and runs monthly through May.

Produced by Harford County Public Library and Chef John Shields’ nonprofit, Our Common Table, the series highlights Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses. The name was updated to include “Chesapeake” because of the importance and abundance of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

“We are so excited to start Season 2,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are very grateful to Chef John and to his nonprofit, Our Common Table, for their support, which allows us to bring this series that celebrates all things Chesapeake into the homes of our library customers and beyond. Season 2 will be fabulous.”

Chef John agrees. “I can’t wait to get started with another exciting season of ‘Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table.’ It has been tremendous fun as we cook, chat and discover all the best the Bay–and its tapestry of local growers and producers–has to offer,” said Chef John. “Season 2 promises to be a blast, and our array of luminary kitchen guests will make this a season not to miss. And I’m looking forward to reuniting with our wonderful community of virtual cooks once again!”

The first program of Season 2, “Gift-Giving, Tasty & Easy,” takes place Wednesday, December 1, from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom.

Other episodes in Season 2 are Wednesday, January 26, “It’s a Kraut Fest”; Wednesday, February 9, “A Love Story For All”; Wednesday, March 16, “Women’s History Month, A Culinary Journey”; Wednesday, April 13, “It’s Time to Start Your Garden”; and Wednesday, May 11, “Parties in the Springtime.”

The December 1 episode focusing on tasty and easy gift-giving features a visit to the 32nd Street Farmers Market to explore the many artisan foods that make perfect gifts. Chef John and library CEO Hastler will show viewers how to make Old Bay® Peanut Brittle and Black Rock Orchard Apple Butter. In addition, guest chef Pam Miller of Charlottetown Farm will join Chef John and Hastler in preparing a step-by-step guide to making Cajeta (a goat milk caramel sauce).

To sign up to view “Gift-Giving, Tasty & Easy,” visit HCPLonline.org. Advanced registration, including a valid email address, is requested. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with a link to the program and a unique password to access the event.

The December 1 episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” is presented in partnership with Harford County Public Library, Our Common Table, Chef John Shields’ restaurant Gertrude’s at the Baltimore Museum of Art, Black Rock Orchard, Charlottetown Farm and the 32nd Street Farmers Market.

The “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” series provides a virtual excursion to Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses where the focus is on the abundance and variety of fare that is grown in the region’s rich soil and caught off its shores in the Chesapeake Bay. For information about future programs, visit HCPLonline.org.

For more than 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.