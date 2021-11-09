Harford County Public Schools and library system partner to give all students access to library’s online resources

All Harford County Public Schools students will be able to access the Harford County Pubic Library’s online resources with their student ID number through a new partnership between the organizations. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Joining Harford County Public Library CEO Mary Hastler at the unveiling of HCPL Student Link are Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools Dr. Sean Bulson and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman. (Photo by Leslie Greenly Smith)



Harford County Public Library Partners with Harford County Public Schools on Digital Library Access

HCPL Student Link provides all the library’s digital resources to HCPS students

Belcamp, Md., November 8, 2021 — Harford County Public Library (HCPL) and Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) have partnered to create a digital library card link, called HCPL Student Link, for every student in HCPS in grades Prekindergarten-12. Students may access the library’s online resources by using their HCPS student ID number.

“We are so pleased to collaborate with Harford County Public Schools by providing every student a digital library card link,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “The HCPL Student Link is an easy and seamless way for students to access the wide variety of online resources the library offers. We provide resources for students of all ages plus their parents and educators.”

The virtual student access card link allows pupils who are enrolled in the Harford County Public School system to access the all the library’s online resources, from anywhere, on any device. Students can download books, listen to music, do research, take classes, learn a new language, access videos, get free online tutoring and much more. A short video outlining the resources may be found at hcplonline.org/schoolsupportcentral.php.

For more than 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi and attending classes and events. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.