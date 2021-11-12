Harford Financial Group celebrates veterans with luncheon

Harford Financial Group held its fifth annual Veteran’s Day celebration today. Here are the details provided by the firm:

Adam Freeland, president of Harford Financial Group, presents a gift bag to client Michael O’Rourke at the firm’s fifth annual Veteran’s Day celebration November 11. (Photo by Diane Kurek)



Harford Financial Group Hosts Fifth Annual Veteran’s Day Celebration

Bel Air, Md., November 11, 2021 – Harford Financial Group, a firm whose advisors provide retirement income planning to help clients live their best lives, hosted its fifth annual Veteran’s Day celebration on November 11.

More than 25 clients attended the lunch, held to thank retired members of the military for their service to their country.

Started five years ago as a breakfast, the event changed to a lunch to better accommodate the schedules of the retired service members. Guests were invited to enjoy lunch with the Harford Financial Group staff or to stop by and pick up a boxed lunch to go. American flags and banners decorated the front of the firm’s office.

In addition to lunch, each guest received a gift bag with a Harford Financial Group mug filled with chocolates and a special Veteran’s Day pin.

“We are so grateful for the military service of our firm’s many veteran clients. Their service to our country is a debt that can never be fully repaid. They served to keep us free, and we want them to know we appreciate what they have done for us,” said Adam Freeland, CFP(R), president of Harford Financial Group, who is also a Navy veteran. “One of my favorite parts of this yearly salute to veterans is hearing the stories of our clients and seeing photographs of them during their time in the military. It is an honor to recognize and thank them on Veteran’s Day.”

