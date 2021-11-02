More than 65 UM UCH doctors included in Baltimore Magazine’s annual “Top Doctors” survey

Baltimore Magazine’s 2021 “Top Doctors” survey includes 66 doctors from University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. Here are the details provided by UM UCH:

More than 65 University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Physicians Recognized As “Top Doctors” In Baltimore Magazine 2021 Survey

BALTIMORE(October 28, 2021) – More than 300 physicians in 108 specialties and sub-specialties who provide care across University of Maryland Medical System hospitals have been recognized as “Top Doctors” in the November 2021 issue of Baltimore magazine. Of these, 66 doctors who provide care to patients in 34 specialties at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH) are included.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made the past year and a half an incredibly challenging time in health care,” said Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of UMMS. “Having so many physicians recognized by their colleagues is a true testament to the incredible commitment and determination displayed on the frontlines every day across our System by team members who are delivering compassionate, high-quality health care.”

Lyle Sheldon, President and CEO of UM UCH, said, “What an honor it is for so many of our physicians to be recognized among Baltimore magazine’s Top Doctors. Our team is compromised of the best of the best in their fields, who are making a difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors in Harford County and beyond.”

The “Top Doctors” results are based on Baltimore magazine’s annual survey of roughly 14,000 physicians in the Baltimore region who were asked to name the best doctors in more than 130 specialties and subspecialties. Names of nearly 20,000 physicians were submitted, and only those who received the highest number of recommendations by their peers made the list.

UMMS hospitals represented in “Top Docs” include the University of Maryland Medical Center – Downtown Campus; University of Maryland Medical Center – Midtown Campus; University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center; University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center; University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital and University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute.

To see the full listing of our “top doctors,” visit umuch.org/topdocs. You can click on their names to learn more about them or to make an appointment.