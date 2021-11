Saints Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church is hosting a Holiday Bazaar 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at the church 3716 Dublin Road in Darlington.The event includes a kids craft corner, gift basket auctions, food, desserts and more. For details, visit https://stsmm.org/.