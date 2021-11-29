The Liriodendron Mansion’s Holiday Open House returns Dec. 4

The Liriodendron Mansion’s annual Holiday Open House returns this year from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4. Here are the details provided by The Liriodendron Foundation:

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE RETURNS TO THE LIRIODENDRON MANSION

(Bel Air, Maryland – November 24, 2021) A holiday tradition will be returning to Bel Air this year! On Saturday, December 4, the Liriodendron Mansion will hold it’s popular Holiday Open House from 10 am to 5 pm.

Visitors can tour the beautifully-decorated historic mansion while listening to live music throughout the day. Local art and craft vendors will be selling handmade gifts, and holiday decor – including live greenery – will be available for purchase.

Kids can visit with Santa outdoors on the covered portico, and can take part in other kid-friendly activities. Waffle’n Joe Food Truck will be on site selling hot drinks and snacks. In addition, a Crabby Christmas basket full of holiday goodies will be raffled off.

Suggested donation is $5 per family, and proceeds will benefit the non-profit Liriodendron Foundation, which preserves and maintains the historic venue and provides free and low-cost programming for the community year-round.

More information can be found on liriodendron.com

The Liriodendron Mansion, located at 502 W. Gordon St. in Bel Air, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and serves as an architectural treasure, cultural center, and events venue. Owned by Harford County, it is operated by the non-profit Liriodendron Foundation. This stunning example of Palladian architecture was built in 1898 as the summer home for Dr. Howard A. Kelly, a founding physician of Johns Hopkins Hospital and Medical School, and his wife and 9 children.