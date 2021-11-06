Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit to visit Harford Mall Nov. 10

A trailer museum celebrating fallen veterans is scheduled to stop at the Harford Mall in Bel Air from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Here are the details provided by the exhibit sponsor the Governor William Paca Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution:

Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit comes to Harford Mall Nov. 10

The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will visit Harford Mall in Bel Air, Maryland on Wednesday, November 10, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The 48-foot trailer is a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes and offering visitors an opportunity to explore, honor our fallen veterans and learn more about Wreaths Across America. The Exhibit is free and open to visitors of all ages. The unit will be escorted from Edgewood along Route 24 to the Harford Mall at 8:30 am by the Legion Riders from American Legion Post 39.

In addition to the exhibit, highlights of the day will include a Kick-Off Ceremony at 10:00 a.m. featuring Wreaths Across America staff member Stefan Brann, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, APG Senior Commander Major General Robert L. Edmonson II, Chairman of the Harford County Commission on Veterans’ Affairs Bob Brown, and American Legion Post 39.

There will also be a Welcome Home Ceremony for Vietnam Veterans at 11:00. Throughout the day there will be Wreath Making Demonstrations, Children’s Activities, and a Thank You Station for messages to active duty and retired veterans. The day will conclude with music from a bagpiper and a flag folding demonstration and ceremony.

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2020 alone, the organization placed more than 1.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide, including Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Bel Air and many area cemeteries.

Wreaths Across America takes great pride in its mission to REMEMBER, HONOR and TEACH about the service and sacrifices of our nation’s military. The Mobile Education Exhibit represents the TEACH pillar of their mission, sharing information about veterans and those who serve our country and how everyone can play a part in remembering and honoring them.

Please join us on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 any time from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and take a free tour at the Mobile Education Exhibit.

The members of Governor William Paca Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, are very excited to bring this exhibit to Bel Air. We look forward to seeing you on November 10! Thank you for your support.

The Governor William Paca Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, is based primarily in the Bel Air area. This patriotic organization currently has over 90 members and associate members. Please contact Regent Angela O’Connor for additional information about this event or the Governor William Paca DAR Chapter.