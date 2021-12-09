The presidents of Harford Community College and Northeastern Maryland University Research Park recently signed an agreement that would allow NEMD URP to offer classes on the HCC campus. Here are the details provided by HCC:

Dr. Theresa B. Felder, Harford Community College President, and Danny DeMarinis, President of the Northeastern Maryland University Research Park, signed a Memorandum of Understanding at a signing ceremony at Harford Community College on November 18. (Photo courtesy of HCC)

Harford Community College and Northeastern Maryland University Research Park Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Dr. Theresa B. Felder, President of Harford Community College, and Danny DeMarinis, President of the Northeastern Maryland University Research Park (NEMD URP), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on November 18 in the College’s Chesapeake Center. The MOU is an agreement between the two institutions allowing NEMD URP to offer classes on the Harford campus from a variety of higher education institutions.

The goal of the MOU is for Harford and Northeastern Maryland University Research Park to collaborate to enhance higher education for the northeastern region and to help facilitate the formation of a University Research Park/District in the Aberdeen region.

“As a member of the NEMD URP board representing HCC, I am very happy to work on this collaborative effort to enable lifelong learning opportunities for the greater Harford County community,” stated Dr. Pamela Pape-Lindstrom, Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics at Harford Community College.

Danny DeMarinis, President of NEMD URP, said, “We look forward to the continuing partnership with Harford Community College to advance Higher Education and the economic wellbeing of Northeastern Maryland.”

Northeastern Maryland University Research Park provides a multidisciplinary environment promoting advanced degree opportunities, research and high technology transfer collaboration, top tier knowledge worker education, and economic growth for the northeastern region of Maryland.

Harford Community College offers more than 90 affordable degree and certificate programs of study as well as a variety of noncredit community education and workforce development courses. Located on 352 acres near Bel Air, Harford Community College has been helping Harford Countians achieve their goals since 1957. For more information, visit www.harford.edu.

Dr. James J. Valdes, former chair of the Harford Community College Board of Trustees, is the Vice President of Northeastern Maryland University Research Park.