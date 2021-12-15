Harford County Public Library to distribute at home COVID test kits Dec. 15 at all branches

All branches of the Harford County Public Library plan to distribute free Abbott BinaxNow At Home COVID-19 test kits Dec. 15 while supplies last. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Distribution is being held in collaboration with the Maryland Department of Health and Harford County Health Department

Belcamp, Md., December 10, 2021 — Harford County Public Library will distribute free Abbott BinaxNow At Home COVID-19 test kits on Wednesday, December 15, beginning at 10 a.m. at all library branches, while supplies last. The distribution is being held in collaboration with the Maryland Department of Health and the Harford County Health Department.

One test kit (containing two tests) will be distributed per adult as supplies last. Customers are asked not to come to the library to pick up a test kit if they are quarantining or exhibiting symptoms of illness; seek advice from your health care provider.

Directions for use and instructions for reporting test results will be included with each test kit.

“Harford County Public Library is pleased to partner with the Maryland Department of Health and Harford County Health Department to provide COVID-19 test kits for the community,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We encourage our library customers to receive a test kit and to be vaccinated, two of the most important ways to fight against COVID-19.”

To find a Harford County Public Library location, visit HCPLonline.org.

