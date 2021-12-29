Harford County Public Library to distribute free COVID-19 test kits at all branches Dec. 30

Harford County Public Library, in collaboration with the Harford County Health Department, will distribute free Abbott BinaxNow At Home COVID-19 test kits starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 30 at all its branches until supplies run out. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Belcamp, Md., December 28, 2021 — Harford County Public Library will distribute free Abbott BinaxNow At Home COVID-19 test kits on Thursday, December 30, beginning at 10 a.m. at all library branches, while supplies last. The distribution is being held in collaboration with the Maryland Department of Health and the Harford County Health Department.

One test kit (containing two tests) will be distributed per adult as supplies last. Customers are asked not to come to the library to pick up a test kit if they are quarantining or exhibiting symptoms of illness; seek advice from your health care provider.

Directions for use and instructions for reporting test results will be included with each test kit.

To find a Harford County Public Library location, visit HCPLonline.org.