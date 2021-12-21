Harford County Public Library’s “Celebrate with a Good Book” winter reading program to be held Dec. 21 through March 5

Harford County Public Library’s 2022 Winter Reading Program starts today. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Winter Reading 2022: Celebrate with a Good Book

Harford County Public Library’s annual Winter Reading Program for adults and high school students begins the library’s 75th anniversary celebration

Belcamp, Md., December 20, 2021 — Harford County Public Library’s 2022 Winter Reading Program, “Celebrate with a Good Book,” takes place Tuesday, December 21, through Saturday, March 5. The theme was chosen to celebrate Harford County Public Library’s 75th anniversary.

Winter Reading 2022: Celebrate with a Good Book was created especially for adults and high school students in grades 9-12. Register online at HCPLonline.org/winterreading/home/ or stop by any Harford County Public Library branch to sign up.

“Winter Reading is one of my favorite programs of the year,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “The past few years we have added activities in addition to reading to encourage support of the Harford County business community, and it’s been a big hit with our customers.”

To complete the 2022 Winter Reading program, adults must read or listen to at least five books, and high school students must read or listen to at least three books. Once the reading portion of the program is complete, participants will receive a free 2022 collector’s mug (while supplies last).

Also part of the 2022 Winter Reading Program is the online “Party All Winter Long” log, similar to the 2021 Winter Reading “Take Out Menu,” in which participants are invited to record activities that are part of the program. Activities include Harford County Public Library programs and events, contactless services, Take & Makes, digital materials and more. Similar to last year, Harford County Public Library is encouraging support for the local business community by logging activities such as dining out, ordering take out, shopping, visiting entertainment venues and more at businesses located in Harford County.

Participants who log any combination of these activities will be entered to win one of 10 Harford County Public Library swag bags that contain an autographed copy of John Shields’ “The New Chesapeake Kitchen” cookbook and an autographed “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” apron. Winners will be selected randomly the week of March 7.

Sponsors of Winter Reading 2022: Celebrate with a Good Book are APG Federal Credit Union and Harford County Public Library Foundation.

For more information and updates, visit HCPLonline.org.

Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Four-Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.