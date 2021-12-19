Harford Financial Group donates $50,000 to the Community Foundation of Harford County

Harford Financial Group has established a charitable fund with a $50,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Harford County. Here are the details provided by the Harford Financial Group:

Harford Financial Group Establishes Charitable Fund at the Community Foundation of Harford County

Clients will help the firm determine grantees each year starting in November 2022

Bel Air, Md., December 15, 2021 – Harford Financial Group has made a $50,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Harford County to establish a charitable fund to further the firm’s philanthropic impact in the community.

The firm will seek input from its clients to make annual grants from the fund, which will begin in November 2022.

“Our firm fully believes in being an active part of the community,” said Adam Freeland, CFP(R), president of Harford Financial Group. “Many of our colleagues and clients are active volunteers at various nonprofits in Harford County. By establishing a charitable fund at the Community Foundation of Harford County, we are able to have an even bigger impact on the lives of many, and we invite our clients to help us determine the nonprofits we will donate to each year.”

Jennifer Farrell, executive director of the Community Foundation of Harford County, thanked Harford Financial Group for their donation. “We are absolutely thrilled and honored to partner with Harford Financial Group,” Farrell said “The firm’s new fund shows an even deeper commitment to philanthropy than they have already shown through their generosity in Harford County over the years.”

The advisors at Harford Financial Group specialize in retirement income planning in Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties. Cambridge Investment Research Inc. is the firm’s broker-dealer. A relationship-driven firm with a fully registered, licensed and professionally trained staff, Harford Financial Group is focused on building long-term, trusted connections that span a lifetime. Services include assisting clients with current and future savings, investment allocation, pension income, retirement income planning, Social Security and estate planning. For more information, visit HarfordFinancialGroup.com.