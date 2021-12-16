Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation announces single largest gift in its history

The $7.5 million endowment gift the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation recently announced from Anna and James Lambdin is the single largest in its history. Here are the details provided by the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health:

BEL AIR, Md. – (December 13, 2021) – The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation (UCHF) has announced a $7.5 million endowment gift from Anna and James Lambdin to establish The Anna and James Lambdin Leadership Institute at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH), which marks the single largest gift ever donated to UCHF.

(Photo courtesy of Anna and James Lambdin)

In addition to the institute, the medical office building on UM UCH’s new Aberdeen healthcare campus will be named the Anna and James Lambdin Ambulatory Care Center.

The Lambdins have been longtime supporters and donors to UM UCH. A member of the UM UCH Board of Directors since 1995, James is the President of Lambdin Development Company, a commercial and residential real estate development firm. A retired fundraiser for the ARC Northern Chesapeake Region, Anna Lambdin is currently a full-time community volunteer. The couple resides in Fair Hill, MD.

“We are so deeply appreciative of the Lambdins’ gift. It is truly transformational and far reaching, particularly in a community hospital setting like ours,” said Jay Young, board chair of The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation. “Their investment in nursing education and leadership opportunities now and in the future will help us continue to provide quality health care for many years to come.”

The Anna and James Lambdin Leadership Institute will focus on building tomorrow’s leaders and will offer two programs: Professional Advancement in Nursing Leadership Fellows and The Lyle E. Sheldon Leadership Fellows.

The Professional Advancement in Nursing Leadership Fellows will identify nursing leaders to receive funding to pursue individual or group professional advancement in the nursing practice including areas such as clinical scholarship and inquiry, education (advanced and supportive roles), certification, health policy advocacy, community outreach, and respectable and equitable practice.

The Lyle E. Sheldon Leadership Fellows, named in honor of retiring UM UCH President and CEO Lyle Sheldon, will provide training to department leaders through an annual, full-day leadership development program. Grants may also be provided to employees to receive executive coaching, advanced leadership training and other certifications.

“By building tomorrow’s leaders, UM UCH will continue to be able to provide the best health care for our community. Leadership is one of those things that is not really part of most educational programs,” James Lambdin said. “Anna and I have seen a lot of examples of leadership in our lives, and the best examples are what we’ve seen right here at Upper Chesapeake Health. Our society needs more informed and educated leaders now and in the future, and we hope our gift will do just that now and in the future.”

“Once nursing students enter the workforce, they still have a huge need for financial help in getting additional education and certifications to further their careers,” Anna Lambdin added. “In addition, there are many programs to train candidates in the area of leadership. They cost money but are well worth it as an investment in the people and in the future of health care. We are pleased to provide this gift to further nursing and leadership opportunities at UM UCH.”