‘Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table’ episode theme for Feb. 9 is ‘A Love Story for All’

The Harford County Public Library and Chef John Shields’ Our Common Table are to present “A Love Story for All” as the theme of the February 9 episode of their virtual series “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table.” The episode will be presented via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. with special guest artist Joyce J. Scott. Here are the details provided by library system:

Belcamp, Md., January 27, 2022 — “A Love Story for All” is the theme of the February 9 episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table,” a virtual series produced by Harford County Public Library and Chef John Shields’ Our Common Table, that highlights Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses. The program will be presented via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m.

February is a time of love and not just with a partner or love interest, but with dear friends who sustain us all year long. This program will feature plenty of recipes for the February 14 event but will also go beyond with Gal-entine and Pal-entine celebrations.

Join Chef John, Library CEO Mary Hastler and special guest Joyce J. Scott, a Baltimore-born artist, as they whip up some amorous treats. They will discuss the intersection of food, love, art and community. Among the delicious recipes they will create include profiteroles (a decadent cream puff) with amaretto chocolate sauce.

To sign up to view “A Love Story for All,” visit HCPLonline.org. Advanced registration, including a valid email address, is requested. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with a link to the program and a unique password to access the event.

The February 9 episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” is presented in partnership with Harford County Public Library, Our Common Table, Chef John Shields’ restaurant Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen and 32nd Street Farmers Market.

“Our viewers are in for a real treat in February. In addition to cooking up some delicious dishes, we will be joined by the amazing artist Joyce J. Scott,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Our discussion about food, love, art and the community will be awesome.”

The “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” series provides a virtual excursion to Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses where the focus is on the abundance and variety of fare that is grown in the region’s rich soil and caught off its shores in the Chesapeake Bay. For information about future programs, visit HCPLonline.org.

For more than 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Four-Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.