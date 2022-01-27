Designer Bag Bingo Fundraiser Feb. 25 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church

Sts. Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church is hosting a Winter Bingo Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. There will be 20 prizes and a raffle. There will also be food and beverages for purchase, including beer and wine. NO FOOD FROM THE OUTSIDE IS ALLOWED. Use the PayPal Link at https://stsmm.org/ to purchase advanced tickets. Authorize the dollar amount equal to the total tickets desired. For example, authorize $100 for four tickets. For more information, contact Maria Fokianos 443-876-3990 or Argie Mimaros 410-937-2785.