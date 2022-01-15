Harford County Public Library’s virtual series ‘Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table’ to feature ‘It’s a Kraut Fest’ Jan. 26

Harford County Public Library’s virtual series “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” features Chef John Shields, Food Network’s Chopped finalist, Chef Doug Wetzel, and Sonya Binkert, co-owner of Binkert’s German Meat Products in Rosedale for an “It’s a Kraut Fest” themed episode Jan. 26. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Belcamp, Md., January 10, 2022 — “It’s a Kraut Fest” is the theme of the January 26 episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table,” a virtual series produced by Harford County Public Library and Chef John Shields’ Our Common Table, that highlights Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses. The program will be presented via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m.

Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen’s “Krautfest” has been a staple in Baltimore for nearly two decades. In this episode, viewers will enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at this fun-filled two-day event, which sells out almost immediately and celebrates all things kraut.

Joining Chef John and Harford County Public Library CEO Mary Hastler will be the Food Network’s Chopped finalist, Chef Doug Wetzel, and Sonya Binkert, co-owner of Binkert’s German Meat Products in Rosedale. During the program, they will explore the Krautfest secrets of champagne kraut, stuffed cabbage rolls and a double chocolate sauerkraut cake.

To sign up to view “It’s a Kraut Fest,” visit HCPLonline.org. Advanced registration, including a valid email address, is requested. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with a link to the program and a unique password to access the event.

The January 26 episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” is presented in partnership with Harford County Public Library, Our Common Table, Chef John Shields’ restaurant Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen and Binkert’s German Meat Products.

“Krautfest at Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen is an amazing event, and I am excited that we will be able to feature some of the recipes that are part of this much anticipated event each year,” said Hastler, the library CEO. “Our viewers are in for a real treat on January 26.”

The “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” series provides a virtual excursion to Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses where the focus is on the abundance and variety of fare that is grown in the region’s rich soil and caught off its shores in the Chesapeake Bay. For information about future programs, visit HCPLonline.org.

For more than 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Four-Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.