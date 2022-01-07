HCC gets grant to prepare students for biotechnology careers

A National Science Foundation Award will provide $493,912 for Harford Community College to help prepare students for careers in biotechnology. Here are the details provided by the college:

Harford Community College Receives NSF Award

Harford Community College was recently awarded a National Science Foundation Award, “Expanding Pathways from High School into the Biotechnology Workforce,” in the amount of $493,912. The grant creates pathways for future biotechnicians as students progress from Harford County Public Schools to pursue an associate of applied science (AAS) degree at Harford. HCC graduates can transition directly to a biotechnology career or transfer to a four-year institution for continued study.

To address growing industry demand, the objectives of the project are to (1) develop an AAS in Biotechnology; (2) refresh the curriculum of an existing biotechnology certificate; (3) increase awareness of biotechnology careers and the number and diversity of students completing biotechnology curricula; and (4) provide summer internships for students to develop employability skills in biotechnology.

The project includes partnerships with the local public schools to recruit students into a newly-created AAS in Biotechnology. In collaboration with local industry partners, the project will provide summer internships to help students gain professional, field-specific experience and career-readiness skills. The project expects to increase and diversify the biotechnology workforce by engaging high school students and their families in community-based outreach events that use hands-on biotechnology activities. Academic and career information, including degree programs, job descriptions, and salaries, will be disseminated at these events. Additionally, the project will create summer professional development opportunities emphasizing biotechnology for high school teachers and a week-long summer institute on the Harford Community College campus for high school students considering biotechnology as a career option.

The team at Harford Community College working on the project includes Jaclyn Madden, Associate Professor of Biology, as the Principal Investigator. Pamela Pape-Lindstrom, Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, and Susan Walker, Assistant Professor of Biology, are Co-Principal Investigators. Breonna Martin, Assistant Professor of Biology, serves as Senior Personnel.

The nation’s capital region, including Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC, is an expanding hub of biotechnology innovation and industry. Consequently, the number of biotechnology jobs is projected to increase in the region, as well as nationally. Despite the growing workforce demand, the public has a limited understanding of the biotechnology field or its promising career options. In addition, high school students, including students from economically challenged, underrepresented, and/or rural backgrounds, have limited exposure to the range of possible college and career choices. This project aims to increase the number and diversity of biotechnicians entering the workforce. To achieve this goal, the project will engage students and their families in workshops to improve their understanding of biotechnology as a vibrant career and to raise awareness of other educational and career opportunities. The project will target high schools with majority-minority enrollment and/or rural status, thus increasing opportunities to enroll students from groups traditionally underrepresented in STEM and in college-level biotechnology programs. This project has the potential to provide opportunities for upward socioeconomic mobility for the members of underrepresented communities in STEM by equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed in biotechnology careers.

This project is funded by the National Science Foundation’s Advanced Technological Education program that focuses on the education of technicians for the advanced technology fields that drive the nation’s economy.