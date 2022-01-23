Jillian Froment and Teresa McTague join Harford Mutual Insurance Group’s Board of Directors

Harford Mutual Insurance Group has appointed two new members to its Board of Directors. Here are the details provided by the insurance company:

Jillian Froment (L) and Teresa McTague (R) have been appointed to Harford Mutual Insurance Group’s Board of Directors.



Harford Mutual Insurance Group Appoints Two New Board Members

Bel Air, Md. – Harford Mutual Insurance Group announces Jillian Froment and Teresa McTague have been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Jillian Froment is a seasoned insurance regulator with extensive experience in both the private and public sectors, including the last 10 years at the Ohio Department of Insurance, where she served as Deputy Director and Director until September 2020. She will serve on the Board’s Audit and Governance Committees.

Froment currently serves as an Advisory Board Member for Monitaur, a developer of machine learning assurance technology. In addition, she served as a committee member for the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). She received her Juris Doctorate from Capital University Law School and Bachelor of Science degree from The Ohio State University. She received the 2020 Ohio Insurance Agents Citation Award and the 2019 Diverse and Inclusive Workplace Award. Froment has also been named an American Fraternal Alliance 2017 Outstanding Policymaker and spotlighted on the list of Columbus Business First 2017 Insurance Industry People to Know.

McTague is a senior executive with over 30 years of experience in investments, capital markets, finance, portfolio management, and asset and risk management. She is currently a Senior Managing Director for Aflac Global Investments, also serving as the U.S. Chief Investment Officer; Head of Asset Management Risk; Global Head of Direct Lending, Real Estate and Infrastructure Debt; and Global Head of ESG Investment Strategies. McTague previously served as the Senior Portfolio Manager/Client Strategist at General Re – New England Asset Management. Teresa was also a member of the General Reinsurance Risk Committee. She will serve on the Board’s Compensation and Investment Committees.

McTague received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California at Berkeley and a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.