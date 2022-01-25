Lohr’s Orchard in Churchville to be featured on Maryland Public Television’s ‘Maryland Farm & Harvest’ series Jan. 25

Lohr’s Orchard in Churchville is one of the locations to be featured an episode of Maryland Public Television series Maryland Farm & Harvest airing at 7 p.m. Jan. 25. Here are the details provided by MPT:

OWINGS MILLS, MD – Maryland Public Television’s (MPT) popular original series Maryland Farm & Harvest, now in its ninth season, will feature farms and locations in Baltimore, Harford, and Prince George’s counties during a new episode airing at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25. Viewers can watch on MPT-HD and online at mpt.org/livestream.

The weekly series takes viewers on a journey across the Free State, telling interesting stories about the farms, people, and technology required to sustain and grow agriculture in Maryland, the number one commercial industry in the state.

Joanne Clendining, who has earned two Emmy® awards from the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for her work on Maryland Farm & Harvest, returns as host. She is joined by Al Spoler, who handles duties for each episode’s The Local Buy segment.

With introductions filmed at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster, the January 25 episode features the following segments:

Farmers Help with Hurricane Relief (Baltimore County). When Hurricane Ida made landfall in the southern United States in the late summer of 2021, people around the country were stunned by the devastation it caused. At First Fruits Farm in Freeland, staff and volunteers sprang into action. While the 203-acre farm already grows fresh produce to supply food banks in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, a bumper crop resulted in having plenty to share. Word spread when First Fruits Farm partnered with Convoy of Hope to send donations southward, and other Maryland farmers joined in to help. By early September, more than 25 farms had contributed meat, dairy, and produce supplies to help those in need in Louisiana and other hurricane-affected areas. Among the many volunteers at First Fruit Farm was Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Joe Bartenfelder, who traveled from the Eastern Shore to lend a hand.

The Work of a Soil Specialist (Prince George’s County). This segment looks at the changing landscape of farming in Prince George’s County through the eyes of agricultural advocate and Soil Conservation District Manager Steve Darcy. Viewers visit Steve’s farm, Edgewood Farm in Upper Marlboro, where he implements the latest conservation practices; and then nearby Clagett Farm, home to a three-day soil health training event Steve organizes. Finally, viewers are taken to a local community garden, where Steve and a soil scientist use a piece of technology called an XRF Analyzer to measure heavy metals in the soil – something particularly useful at farms in previously developed areas. Despite continued residential and commercial expansion, there are still 60,000 acres of farmland within the county’s just over 300,000-acre footprint.

The Local Buy: Apples (Harford County). Not all apples are the same as The Local Buy segment host Al Spoler shows viewers on a visit to Lohr’s Orchard in Churchville. Farmer Candace Lohr-Pearce gives Al a tour of the orchard’s seven acres of apple trees and explains some of the varieties grown there. Of course, if you can’t pick a favorite apple on the farm you can sample a medley in Lohr’s fresh apple cider. The farm produces 100,000 gallons of cider each year. Joined by Candace’s father, Andrew Lohr, Al sees firsthand how this popular beverage is made before Candace shares a family recipe for apple pie. The recipe can be found at mpt.org/farm.

Encore broadcasts are available on MPT-HD Thursdays at 11 p.m. and Sundays at 6 a.m. Each episode also airs on MPT2/Create® on Fridays at 7:30 p.m.

More than 10 million viewers have tuned in to Maryland Farm & Harvest since its fall 2013 debut. The series has traveled to nearly 400 farms, fisheries, and other agriculture-related locations during its first eight seasons, covering every Maryland county, as well as Baltimore City, Washington, D.C., and nearby Delaware.

Past episodes can be viewed at video.mpt.tv/show/maryland-farm-harvest/, while episode segments are available on the series’ YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/MarylandFarmHarvest/featured. Engage with the show on social media @MarylandFarmHarvest on Facebook and @mdfarmtv on Twitter.

