The 2022 Havre de Grace Ice Festival is Jan. 15 and 16

The Havre de Grace Ice Festival returns to downtown Havre de Grace 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 15 and noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 16. The free outdoor event organized by the Havre de Grace Alliance includes ice carving demonstrations, live music, a chili cook-off, kids’ activities, street performers, food trucks, an outdoor hot toddy bar, s’mores and fire pits. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/IceFestivalHdG. Here are the details provided by the Havre de Grace Alliance:

THE FOURTH ANNUAL HAVRE DE GRACE ICE FESTIVAL JANUARY 15 & 16!

The Havre de Grace Alliance will once again bring a spark of life to the dark days of winter with its annual ice festival. This year the festival will have a new theme, “HEROES & VILLAINS!” From legends, movies, and comic books to real-life people, all your favorite heroes and villains can be found in downtown Havre de Grace January 15 & 16. You can even vote for your favorite ice sculptures!

Brought to you by the Havre de Grace Alliance, the Havre de Grace Ice Festival takes place Saturday, January 15, 3:00- 8:00 PM and Sunday, January 16, 12:00-4:00 PM. There will be over 50 beautifully lit ice sculptures throughout the downtown area. A wide array of things to do and see both days include live ice-carving demonstrations, a chili cook-off, outdoor hot toddy garden, live performances, character meet & greets, an Ice Princess parade, vendors, crafters, artisans, corn hole boards made of ice, fire pits, in-store specials and so much more. You can even try your hand at ice sculpting by carving your name into the graffiti wall located on Franklin Street! Radio station WHGM GOLD, the official media partner, will broadcast everything live from the Festival! With the beautiful historic inns located right in town and our host hotel Hilton Garden Inn Aberdeen offering Ice Festival specials, there’s no reason not to stay overnight and spend the weekend with us!

This event is free to the public; however, tickets are sold for the Chili Tastings and “Elsa & Friends Live!” performances at the Opera House (face coverings are required while inside the Opera House).

If you would like more information/photos, visit the Havre de Grace Ice Festival Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/IceFestivalHdG or call the HdG Visitor Center at (410) 939-2100.