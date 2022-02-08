Countywide moment of silence planned at noon Feb. 10 to honor fallen deputies

Harford County plans to honor the memories of two sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty six years ago with a moment of silence, blue lights and lowered flags Feb. 10. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County to Remember Fallen Deputies February 10, Six Years After Line-of-Duty Deaths

BEL AIR, Md., (Feb. 8, 2022) – County Executive Barry Glassman has ordered the Harford County flag lowered and plans a moment of silence for two sheriff’s deputies who gave their lives in the line of duty six years ago on February 10.

In honor of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, the Harford County flag will fly at half-staff from sunrise through sunset on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

The county’s administrative office will also be illuminated with blue lights in support of all law enforcement.

The county executive has asked the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company to sound their siren at 12 p.m. on Thursday to initiate a countywide moment of silence. The public is invited to gather with county employees for the moment of silence and a brief ceremony in front of the county government building at 220 S. Main Street in Bel Air.

“We gather every year to remember Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon and their sacrifice for our community,” County Executive Glassman said. “Harford County will never forget our fallen heroes, their families, and all those who risk their lives to keep us safe.”