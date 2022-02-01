Harford County Executive Barry Glassman narrates video about Belle Vue Farm’s Civil War connection

The Harford County government is recognizing Black History Month with a video that explains a Havre de Grace farm’s link to one of the events leading to the Civil War. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Honors Black History Month with Video About Belle Vue Farm in Havre de Grace and the Christiana Resistance

BEL AIR, Md., (Feb. 1, 2022) – This year for Black History Month, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman tells the story of a little-known event that helped spark the Civil War and led to freedom for four million Americans. The story begins at Belle Vue Farm in Havre de Grace.