Portions of Abingdon Road to close tonight for emergency repairs

Portions of Abingdon Road are scheduled to close from 9 p.m. to midnight Feb. 10 to fit a pothole at the the I-95 bridge abutment. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Abingdon Road to be Closed Thursday Night for Emergency Road Repairs

BEL AIR, Md., (Feb. 8, 2022) – Maryland Transportation Authority will close portions of Abingdon Road from 9 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, Feb. 10, weather permitting, for emergency road repairs to fix a pothole at the I-95 bridge abutment.

The road will be closed east of the bridge at Federal Lane and west of the bridge at Windy Laurel Drive and Peverly Run Road. Temporary detours will be in place. Access will be available to the homes and businesses between the bridge and either intersection.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company’s emergency vehicles will be able to get through, if necessary, while the repairs are being made.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact David A. Greenwood, P.E., at the Maryland Transportation Authority, 410-537-8200.

An online map and listing of all current and planned Harford County road closures is on the county government website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.