Bryon Bodt wins Harford Land Trust’s Conservation Award

Active volunteer and full-time decoy carver Bryon Bodt of Churchville was recently presented with the Harford Land Trust’s Conservation Award. Here are the details provided by the Harford Land Trust:

(From left to right) HLT board member Ben Lloyd, Bryon Bodt, and HLT Board member Nancy Ann Sayre. (Photo courtesy of Harford Land Trust)



Bryon Bodt presented with Conservation Award by Harford Land Trust

Bel Air, MD (March 2022) – Harford Land Trust (HLT) recognized Bryon Bodt of Churchville with its prestigious Conservation Award. The local land preservation nonprofit commemorated Bryon’s service to the county during its 2022 Annual Meeting on February 26.

Bodt is a full-time decoy carver. He began carving in 1977 and shortly thereafter apprenticed under Jim Pierce, a renowned Havre de Grace decoy maker.

Harford Land Trust recognized Bodt for his years of volunteer service with numerous national and local environmental stewardship organizations.

“Bryon’s humble manner and unwavering commitment to care for our natural resources is an example to us all,” said Kristin Kirkwood, Executive Director of Harford Land Trust. “When I told him about the award, he was quick to say that he didn’t do his work for the recognition. In my mind, that makes him even more deserving.”

Bodt is a lifelong member of the Izaak Walton League of America, the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum, and the Upper Bay Museum. As a member of the Harford County chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America, he spends a great deal of time at the Chapter’s Melvin G. Bosley Conservancy in Edgewood. The Conservancy encompasses over 400 acres of sensitive habitat in the Otter Point Creek estuary where Bodt manages a wood duck nesting program.

Bodt has also volunteered with Harford County’s Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Steppingstone Museum, and Harford Land Trust.

He was part of the inaugural class of Harford County’s Master Watershed Stewards academy in 2017 through which he installed a floating wetland to improve water quality at Ladew Gardens in Monkton.

Each year Harford Land Trust presents its Conservation Award to an individual or group who has made a significant contribution or performed a special act that leads to the improvement or protection of Harford County’s natural resources.

With this award, Bodt joins other celebrated local conservationists including recent recipients Lawrason Sayre and Deborah Bowers.