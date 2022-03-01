‘Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table’ virtual series to celebrate Women’s History Month March 16

The March 16 episode of the virtual series produced by the Harford County Public Library and Chef John Shields’ Our Common Table is to feature Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress and the first woman to hold this post, along with early American recipes like St. Mary’s County stuffed ham. Here are the details provided by the library system:

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden Joins Chef John Shields and Mary Hastler on March 16 Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table

‘Women’s History Month, a Culinary Journey’ celebrates early American recipes and the women who created them

Belcamp, Md., March 1, 2022 — “Women’s History Month, a Culinary Journey” is the theme of the March 16 episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table,” a virtual series produced by Harford County Public Library and Chef John Shields’ Our Common Table, that highlights Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses. The program will be presented via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m.

Joining Chef John and Library CEO Mary Hastler in the kitchen will be Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress, who is the first woman and the first African American to hold this post. During the March 16 episode they will explore early American recipes along with the women who created them. It’s going to be a taste of culinary history and a how-to history class featuring St. Mary’s County stuffed ham and much more.

“We are so honored to have Carla Hayden join us on this episode that celebrates Women’s History Month because Carla is an outstanding role model for women,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “In addition, the recipes we make that evening will give our viewers the opportunity to learn more about the incredible women who created them.”

To sign up to view “Women’s History Month, a Culinary Journey,” visit HCPLonline.org. Advanced registration, including a valid email address, is requested. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with a link to the program and a unique password to access the event.

The March 16 episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” is presented in partnership with Harford County Public Library, Our Common Table, Chef John Shields’ restaurant Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen and 32nd Street Farmers Market.

The “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” series provides a virtual excursion to Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses where the focus is on the abundance and variety of fare that is grown in the region’s rich soil and caught off its shores in the Chesapeake Bay. For information about future programs, visit HCPLonline.org.