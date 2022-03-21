Darlington’s River Road bridge repairs to start April 4

Darlington’s River Ridge Broad will close from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays for repairs that are scheduled to begin April 4 and will continue for about a month. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

River Road Bridge in Darlington to Close for Four Weeks Beginning April 4

BEL AIR, Md., (March 14, 2022) – The River Road bridge over Peddler Run in Darlington will close daily for several hours on or about Monday, April 4 for about four weeks to replace the corrugated metal bridge deck and perform structural repairs on the bridge railing.

The closures will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday along River Road, near Glen Cove Road.

Motorists who travel on this section of River Road should make other arrangements.

Questions about the closure may be directed to 410-638-3509, ext. 1392.

An online map of this and other county road closures is on the Harford County government website at www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Closures.