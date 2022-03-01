Harford Financial Group voted Best Financial Advisor by Harford Magazine readers

Harford Financial Group was voted Best Financial Advisor by the readers of Harford Magazine for the second year in a row. Here are the details provided by Harford Financial Group:

Adam Freeland, Certified Financial Planner™ and president of Harford Financial Group, is joined by Diane Kurek, operations manager, and Melissa Mullan, Certified Financial Planner™ and lead advisor, in celebrating the firm being recognized as Best Financial Advisor by Harford Magazine for the second year in a row. (Photo by Melissa Anne Busler)

Best of Harford Awards are voted upon by the readers of Harford Magazine

Bel Air, Md., February 28, 2022 – Harford Financial Group, a firm whose advisors provide retirement income planning to help clients create lives of meaning, was voted Best Financial Advisor for the second year in a row by the readers of Harford Magazine in the 2021 Best of Harford Awards. The results were announced in the spring issue, published February 27.

This year marks the third time Harford Financial Group has received the Best Financial Advisor honor, the first two being in 2018 and 2020. In addition, Harford Financial Group received an honorable mention in the Best Financial Advisor category in 2017 and 2019.

Every year, readers of Harford Magazine nominate and vote for their favorite businesses, places and go-to people in Harford County in various categories. The winners are determined by the popular vote.

“The Harford Financial Group team is so honored to be recognized as Best Financial Advisor for the second year in a row,” said Adam Freeland, Certified Financial Planner™ and president of Harford Financial Group. “At Harford Financial Group, we are dedicated to life-centered financial planning that helps our clients pursue inner wealth. We are proud to work alongside our clients to coach, guide, recommend and implement strategies to help make their goals a reality. Many thanks to the readers of Harford Magazine for recognizing our accomplishments.”

The advisors at Harford Financial Group specialize in retirement income planning in Harford, Cecil and Baltimore counties. Cambridge Investment Research Inc. is the firm’s broker-dealer. A relationship-driven firm with a fully registered, licensed and professionally trained staff, Harford Financial Group is focused on building long-term, trusted connections that span a lifetime. Services include assisting clients with current and future savings, investment allocation, pension income, retirement income planning, Social Security and estate planning. For more information, visit HarfordFinancialGroup.com.