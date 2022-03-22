Harford Mutual Insurance Group creates charitable giving fund with The Community Foundation of Harford County

The Community Foundation of Harford County has announced the creation of the Harford Mutual Insurance Group Community Fund. Here are the details provided by the charitable foundation:

Harford Mutual Insurance Group has contributed $300,000 to establish the Harford Mutual Insurance Group Community Fund, through the Community Foundation of Harford County. Pictured, left to right: Jennifer Farrell, Executive Director, Community Foundation of Harford County; Steven D. Linkous, President & CEO, Harford Mutual Insurance Group; Stacey A. Rebbert, Assistant Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Harford Mutual Insurance Group. (Photo courtesy of Harford Mutual Insurance Group)



Harford Mutual Insurance Group Creates Community Fund

Community Foundation of Harford County Receives Contribution, Will Manage Efforts

Bel Air, Maryland, March 17, 2022: The Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC), a nonprofit philanthropic organization dedicated to meeting the changing needs and interests of the Harford County community, announces the creation of the Harford Mutual Insurance Group Community Fund, thanks to their $300,000 contribution.

“We are proud to have created the Harford Mutual Insurance Group Community Fund. This fund will help Harford Mutual extend its charitable giving to new nonprofit organizations. We also hope to inspire generosity and build upon Harford Mutual’s legacy of service and philanthropy,” says President & CEO Steven D. Linkous.

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market. Executive Director Jennifer Farrell accepted the contribution on behalf of the Foundation, saying “Harford Mutual has shown an extraordinary dedication to philanthropy in Harford County, and we are honored to partner with them as they deepen their commitment to making an impact and strengthening their legacy.”

Besides inspiring like-minded generosity among local donors, the new fund helps Harford Mutual Insurance Group take advantage of CFHC’s expertise in managing charitable support of local nonprofit organizations.

The Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit philanthropic organization. All donations, gifts, and pledges to the CFHC are tax-deductible, and all donations made to the CFHC stay local. For a full list of all funds and initiatives managed by the CFHC, visit: cfharfordcounty.org.