Harford Mutual Insurance Group’s Geneau M. Thames, Esq. named a 2022 Leaders in Law Honoree by The Daily Record

Bel Air, Md. – Harford Mutual Insurance Group is proud to announce The Daily Record has named Assistant Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary Geneau M. Thames, Esq. to its 2022 listing of Leaders in Law. Thames was named a Leadership in Law In-House Counsel honoree.



“This year The Daily Record partnered with the Maryland State Bar Association to recognize members of the state’s legal community in nine categories, ranging from in-house counsel to justice champion to law firm support staff. These honorees work tirelessly to uphold high legal standards and improve communities throughout Maryland,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record.

Thames has been Harford Mutual’s in-house counsel since May of 2015. Thames is responsible for advising the CEO and other executives on strategic initiatives for the company. Thames represents the company in dealing with clients, external agencies, and regulatory bodies as the primary legal counsel.

Thames has a dual bachelor’s degree in political science and economics from Towson University and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Baltimore, which she received cum laude. She currently has memberships with the Maryland State Bar Association and the Maryland Defense Bar. Thames is also an active member of DRI, The Voice of the Defense Bar and sits on the Maryland State Ethics Committee, the Federal Affairs Committee for the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC), and the Government Regulations Committee for the Pennsylvania Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (PAMIC). She is currently on the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties and is also a member of the Board of Directors for There Goes My Hero. In 2020, she was named one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women by The Daily Record.

Thames will be recognized with her fellow honorees at a celebration event on April 7, 2022.