Portion of Annie’s Playground to close March 14 for upgrades





BEL AIR, Md., (Feb. 28, 2022) – The Harford County Department of Parks and Recreation will close a portion of Annie’s Playground in Bel Air for approximately ten weeks beginning around March 14 while it undergoes renovations. The closure is timed to allow for work to be completed before the busy summer months. The project involves removing the old pressure treated wooden playground in the section for 2- to 5-year-olds and installing a new custom creative playground for the same age group. The rest of the playground will remain open for use by the public. The new equipment will include a playhouse, spinners, a rock wall, a cargo net, slides, different types of swings, a music area, a stage, and sensory panels, among other items. This is the first significant renovation to the playground located at Edgeley Grove Park since it was built in 2005. The playground is named for Annie Cumpston, who died at age six in 2003 after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Baltimore City. Harford County is working on the renovation project with the Cumpston family. Some of the memorials at the park will be temporarily removed to be kept safe during construction; they will be returned to Annie’s Playground when the project is complete. Anyone with questions about the project is asked to contact Paul Magness, deputy director of Harford County Department of Parks and Recreation, at 410-638-3570 or pmagness@harfordcountymd.gov.

