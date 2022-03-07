Registration is open for April 9 Harford County Youth & Family Resource Festival

The Harford County Department of Community Services is hosting a free, family-friendly resource fair featuring information on summer camps, tutoring, behavioral health and more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 9 at the APGFCU Arena on the campus of Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by the county government:

Registration Open for Harford County Youth & Family Resource Festival Saturday, April 9

BEL AIR, Md., (March 7, 2022) – Registration is open for the 2022 Harford County Youth and Family Resource Festival, offering resources for youth of all abilities from birth to young adult. Developed by the Harford County Department of Community Services, this free, family-friendly event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9 at the APGFCU Arena on the campus of Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.

Festival attendees will be able to meet with more than 80 exhibitors and representatives from public and private agencies. Information will be available on summer camps, tutoring, behavioral health, fingerprinting, preschool programs, athletic programs, financial assistance, housing support, and more. Youth entertainment in the Kid Zone will include a Touch-a-Truck experience, crafts, character meet-and-greet, and a photo booth!

“The festival will be fun for all ages and our biggest event this year to help connect children and young adults of all abilities with resources in our community,” said County Executive Barry Glassman. “I encourage families to register now and join us on Saturday, April 9th.”

Registration for the festival is strongly encouraged and available online at

https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/FormCenter/Community-Services-7/2022-Youth-and-Family-Resource-Festival–371. Families who register will receive a voucher for a light lunch. To register by phone, please contact the Department of Community Services at 410-638-3389.

Free transportation to and from the festival will be provided by JDT Transportation, Inc. and be available throughout the day at the following locations:

Halls Cross Roads Elementary School | 203 E. Belair Avenue, Aberdeen

Magnolia Elementary School | 901 Trimble Road, Joppa

The EPICENTER | 1918 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood

The Harford County Youth and Family Resource Festival is sponsored by the Harford County Department of Community Services. The headlining sponsor is APG Federal Credit Union, and the supporting sponsor is Ashley Treatment Centers. Contributing sponsors are Arrow Child & Family Ministries, Bel Air Athletic Club, CHOSEN Community Development Corporation, Camp Curiosity at Harford Community College, Harford County Department of Social Services, Harford Day School, Maryland Department of Disabilities, Maryland Relay, Norkris Services, LLC, Patient First, Towson University, and Verbal Beginnings.

Limited spaces are available for additional vendors or sponsors. Contact Silvana Bowker at scbowker@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-638-3389 for more information.

The Harford County Department of Community Services works daily to meet the needs of our seniors, youth, persons with disabilities, and those struggling to overcome addiction. The department works with federal, state, local, and private agencies to ensure our county continues to evolve and remains dedicated to providing the best possible services for our citizens and community.

Video of prior festivals: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7sn4746Nnw