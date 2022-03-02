Sports equipment drive will help children in need

Harford County Parks & Recreations and the nonprofit Leveling the Playing Field are accepting donations of new and gently used sports equipment to benefit needy kids. Collection boxes will be available around the area with a permanent drop box to open March 9 at Cedar Lane Regional Park in Bel Air. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Harford County Sports Equipment Donation Drive to Benefit Children in Need

BEL AIR, Md., (March 1, 2022) – Kids love sports, but not all parents can afford the gear their children need to play. To expand opportunities for low-income families, Harford County Parks & Recreation is partnering with the nonprofit Leveling the Playing Field on a sports equipment donation drive during March to coincide with Good Sportsmanship Month.

New and gently used items will be accepted, including soccer balls and goalie gloves, footballs, lacrosse sticks, cleats, uniform sets, and protective padding and equipment. Especially needed at this time of year are middle and high school-age baseball gloves.

Collection boxes are in Harford’s recreation centers, nature centers, Mariner Point Park, and other parks and recreation buildings. A permanent drop box will be available beginning March 9 at Cedar Lane Regional Park in Bel Air. For a complete list of drop off locations and what can and cannot be donated, visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/sportsequipdrive.

The items collected will be taken to Leveling the Playing Field’s warehouse in Baltimore, where Harford County organizations serving low-income children can pick out what they need. Individuals cannot access the warehouse, but groups like recreation councils, teams and schools can apply to visit and select items free of charge. Applications are online at https://www.levelingtheplayingfield.org/apply-for-equipment/.

“Children need exercise for their physical and mental health, but the cost of sports gear is out of reach for some families,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “If you have unwanted equipment lying around, please consider donating it so every kid in Harford County has a chance to play.”