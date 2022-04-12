Bel Air United Methodist Church to host 2022 Mother’s Day Festival of Flowers May 7

Bel Air United Methodist Church is hosting its 2022 Mother’s Day Festival of Flowers 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 7 at the church, 21 Linwood Avenue Bel Air. They will be selling assorted hanging baskets, tropical plants, annuals, perennials, designer pots, and garden art.

Proceeds will benefit the Chabadza Zimbabwe Medical Mission and Ukraine Relief.

