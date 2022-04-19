‘Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table’ ends season with a springtime party-themed episode May 11

The Harford County Public Library’s virtual series “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” ends its second season with an episode themed “Parties in the Springtime.” Here are the details provided by the library system:

‘Parties in the Springtime’ Wraps Up Season 2 of Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table

‘Kitchen Goddess’ Andrea Farnum flies in from the West Coast to join Mary Hastler and Chef John Shields in the kitchen

Belcamp, Md., April 18, 2022 — “Parties in the Springtime” is the theme of the May 11 episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table,” a virtual series produced by Harford County Public Library and Chef John Shields’ Our Common Table, that highlights Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses. The program will be presented via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m.

During this program, participants will learn the ins and outs of throwing a fabulous springtime bash. From planning to decorating and easy-to-serve menu ideas, it will be a one-stop class for all your party needs. Joining Chef John and Library CEO Mary Hastler will be Andrea Farnum, Chef John’s “Kitchen Goddess” from his public television program, “Coastal Cooking with John Shields.” Farnum will be flying in from the West Coast to be part of this show.

Among the delicious dishes on the menu are rockfish tacos with lime-jicama slaw and avocado cream as well as a special drink prepared by Farnum, the Strawberry Paloma.

“Planning for springtime parties is the perfect way to wrap up our very successful second season of ‘Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table,'” said Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “I am particularly excited to meet and cook with Andrea Farnum. Her Strawberry Paloma recipe looks delicious.”

The “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” series provides a virtual excursion to Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses where the focus is on the abundance and variety of fare that is grown in the region’s rich soil and caught off its shores in the Chesapeake Bay. For information about future programs, visit HCPLonline.org.

To sign up to view “Parties in the Springtime,” visit HCPLonline.org. Advanced registration, including a valid email address, is requested. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with a link to the program and a unique password to access the event.

The May 11 episode of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” is presented in partnership with Harford County Public Library, Our Common Table, Chef John Shields’ restaurant Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen and 32nd Street Farmers Market.

For more than 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Four-Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.