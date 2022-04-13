Churchville Elementary School Special Education teacher Ashley Gereli named 2022 Harford County Public Schools Teacher of the Year

Churchville Elementary School Special Education teacher Ashley Gereli was named 2022 Harford County Public Schools Teacher of the Year at a virtual event April 12. Here are the details provided by the school district:

ASHLEY GERELI NAMED 2022 HARFORD COUNTY TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Special Education teacher from Churchville Elementary School to vie for state title

Ashley Gereli, Special Education teacher at Churchville Elementary School with 6 years of teaching experience was named the 2022 Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) Teacher of the Year during a surprise announcement at the 28th Annual Harford County Teacher of the Year event. This year, the virtual event included approximately 300 invited guests and was open to all community members to join in the celebration.

Ashley Gereli

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Sean Bulson made the announcement Tuesday evening to guests from all over the county, including elected officials, school administrators, educators, students, family, friends, and community sponsors.

“This event provides an opportunity for the Harford County community to come together, to celebrate the teaching profession,” said Dr. Bulson. “We shine the spotlight on five outstanding finalists. Listening to their students share what makes them special is one of the highlights of the evening and truly a gift for each educator, as well as for each of us in attendance. Ms. Gereli illustrates the effect building relationships and creating a supportive environment has on encouraging and supporting students. I hope you follow Ms. Gereli’s blog on our website through the upcoming year, and I’m honored to announce Ms. Gereli as Harford County’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.”

Ms. Gereli completed the Teaching Academy of Maryland Program at C. Milton Wright High in 2012. She attended Harford Community College to study Elementary Education, Special Education, and Psychology, earning her Associate of Arts in 2014. Ms. Gereli completed her Bachelor of Arts in Elementary and Special Education at Towson University in 2016. Currently, she is pursuing her graduate studies in Transformational Educational Leadership (M.A.) at Towson University. Ms. Gereli was nominated by the Barberry family.

“Ms. Gereli should be recognized as the 2022 Harford County Teacher of the Year because she integrates special education students alongside their typical peers so that everyone feels welcome and included. Her presence helps all the students, no matter how they learn,” said nominator Robyn Barberry. “Ms. Gereli isn’t just giving students an education; she is preparing them for a meaningful life. Not only that, she is educating our family on how to be there every step of the way for our child, just as she has been there for us.”

Enthusiastic support for her nomination came from Ms. Lisa Minutoli, principal of Churchville Elementary School.

“If you know Ms. Gereli, you love her! She is an inspiration to all that know her. She is an incredible human being that brings out the absolute best in every student she interacts with. Humility is one of her strengths and she is truly deserving of this award because she is every student’s advocate! Her passion, positivity, and dedication is contagious. We truly appreciate all that Ms. Gereli does for our students, families, staff and community!”

As the Harford County Teacher of the Year, Ms. Gereli received a free lease of a brand new 2022 Nissan Rogue for one year courtesy of Jones Junction; a Dell laptop; and a watch from Saxon’s Diamond Centers. In addition, she was awarded multiple gift certificates; local merchant gift cards; and $1,000 from HAR-CO Credit Union, which was provided to all five finalists.

Ms. Gereli will now compete for the title of Maryland Teacher of the Year to represent teachers across the state as an education spokesperson. We anticipate the state winner will be announced at the Maryland Teacher of the Year Event in October.

Visit www.hcps.org for more information on 2022 HCPS Teacher of the Year Ashley Gereli, as well as the other four Harford County Teacher of the Year finalists.