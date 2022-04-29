Harmer’s Town Art Center has raised more than $1.1 million toward the construction of an art center and park in Havre de Grace

A non-profit organization has raised more than $1.1 million toward a regional art center and park to be built in downtown Havre de Grace. Here are the details provided by Harmer’s Town Art Center:

(Photo courtesy Harmer’s Town Art Center, Inc.)

HARMER’S TOWN ART CENTER RAISES MORE THAN $1.1 MILLION IN ITS FIRST YEAR FOR DESIGN/CONSTRUCTION OF ART CENTER AND PARK IN HAVRE DE GRACE

Funding Provided from Grants and Partnerships with State, County, City Government

(Havre de Grace, MD) – – In its first year as a nonprofit organization, Harmer’s Town Art Center, Inc. (HTAC Inc.) has raised more than $1.1 million toward the design and construction of a first‑of-its-kind regional art facility and park in historic downtown Havre de Grace.

Since receiving federal recognition as a nonprofit in May 2021, HTAC Inc. has worked tirelessly to form partnerships at all levels of government and to spread its vision of creating a unique destination that will bring together the arts, history, and community at a centralized location within the heart of the city’s vibrant arts district. The HTAC Inc. Board of Directors would like to publicly thank those elected officials, government employees, and others who helped make this year of fundraising such a tremendous success.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan included $700,000 in the state budget for Harmer’s Town Art Center and the Maryland General Assembly approved a $200,000 bond bill for the project, which was approved in mid-April when the state legislature ended its annual session.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman presented a check for $200,000 to the HTAC Inc. Board of Directors in March to be used for the construction and transformation of Graw Alley from a formerly unused alleyway into a first of its kind interactive art park.

The Mayor and City Council of Havre de Grace provided $15,000 to HTAC Inc. for operational assistance and have pledged additional in-kind donations and help in preparing the site for construction.

The Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, via a Maryland Heritage Areas Authority Grant Program mini-grant, funded $5,000 for concept renderings of Graw Alley at Harmer’s Town Art Center.

In a show of solidarity and support for Harmer’s Town Art Center, State Sen. Bob Cassilly, Del. Steve Johnson, Del. Susan McComas, Harford County Councilman Andre Johnson, Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin, and Havre de Grace City Council Members David Martin, Carolyn Zinner, and Casi Boyer recently met with the HTAC Inc. Board of Directors for a check presentation ceremony.

Once complete, Harmer’s Town Art Center will offer visitors an opportunity to peruse galleries, engage with artists, take classes, and use makerspace workshops to prepare their own creations. While at the Center, visitors may also tour a museum of Havre de Grace history, purchase artwork and souvenirs in a gift shop, and spend time in the Graw Alley mural park – all within eyeshot of historic downtown Havre de Grace and the top of Chesapeake Bay waterfront.

For more information about this project or to contribute to the effort, contact Harmer’s Town Art Center at info@harmerstown.org or visit our website at http://www.harmerstown.org.