Historic Hosanna School Museum to host Juneteenth celebration June 18

The Historic Hosanna School Museum is to host its annual Juneteenth celebration from noon to 6 p.m. June 18 at the museum at 2424 Castleton Road in Darlington. Admission is $18.65. Here are the details provided by the organization:

The Historic Hosanna School Museum Hosts Annual Upper Bay Juneteenth Festival Commemorating the End of Slavery in the United States and Years of Perseverance Through History and Culture

Darlington, MD – The Historic Hosanna School Museum will celebrate Juneteenth – a nationally recognized day that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and celebrates African American history, culture and achievement. This annual Upper Bay Juneteenth Festival is the longest running Juneteenth celebration in the Lower Susquehanna and Upper Chesapeake Bay regions.

As part of this year’s celebration, there will be “edu-tainment” for the entire family with music, dance, crafts, Buffalo Soldiers, a genealogy workshop, book signings, horse rides, a puppet show, lectures, vendors and other fun events.

There also will be a special “Transition to Freedom Concert” performed by Rhema Praise.

For details, to register or to make a donation, visit HosannaSchoolMuseum.org. This year’s Juneteenth festival is sponsored in part by Harford County Government, Harford County Public Library and Visit Harford Maryland.

WHEN: Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Transition to Freedom Concert – 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hosanna School Museum

2424 Castleton Road

Darlington, Maryland 21034

COST: $18.65 (in recognition of Juneteenth – June 19, 1865)

BACKGROUND:

Hosanna School Museum was the first of three Freedmen’s Bureau schoolhouses erected in Harford County, Md. The building was used as a school, community meeting place and church. In 1879, Harford County School Commissioners assumed operation of the school and Hosanna remained an active schoolhouse for African American children until 1946. Currently, it is a living schoolhouse museum, attracting visitors from all over the country. The building is also available for community meetings or public and private events.