Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway opened new trail segment in Havre de Grace April 9

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway opened the newest segment of its trail in Havre de Grace on April 9. Here are the details provided by the organization:

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway Opens New Trail Segment in Havre de Grace

The 1.1 mile addition brings LSHG trail development to 24 miles

Darlington, Md., April 11, 2022 – Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway (LSHG) and Vulcan Materials Company opened the newest segment of the LSHG trail in Havre de Grace on April 9.

This 1.1 mile trail segment, called Susquehanna Hills at Vulcan Quarry Trail, joins Havre de Grace with Lapidum Road near the I-95 overpass and is also part of the Mason-Dixon Trail System. This addition brings the total Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway trail development to 24 miles; the goal is 38 miles of trails to link Havre de Grace, Darlington, Port Deposit and Perryville.

Land for the trail was provided by a property easement from Vulcan Materials Company. The trail segment was constructed by volunteers from several organizations including the Mason-Dixon Trail System and Harford County Running Club. The materials were donated by Vulcan and Constellation Power.

Nearly 60 people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new trail segment including Havre de Grace Councilwoman Casi Boyer, Ruth Cassilly, representing Senator Bob Cassilly, and Robert Andrews, on behalf of Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, who presented a proclamation to LSHG from Harford County Government.

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guests then took a two-mile hike on the newly opened trail.

“We are so grateful to the volunteers who built the trail and to Vulcan Materials Company and Constellation Power for their generous donation of materials to open this part of our Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway trail,” said Brigitte Carty, executive director of Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway. “We thank the longtime visionaries and supporters of our trail who have not been deterred by time, and our more recent partners, including the Havre de Grace Trails Committee, who help implement and advance the vision.”

The Havre de Grace Trails Committee is the first LSHG Friends group. The organization’s goal is to have complete walking/hiking connections throughout Havre de Grace. Members also post trail-blaze signs to help walkers/hikers follow the path throughout the city.

Thirty years ago community leaders developed the concept of establishing trails for hiking or biking for the benefit of residents. Those benefits include expanded recreational opportunities; a greater understanding of the region’s nationally significant history and culture; historic preservation; conservation efforts; and fostering linkages between the heritage attractions in the waterfront communities to encourage economic development through tourism.

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway is a nonprofit, certified Maryland Heritage Area located in Harford and Cecil counties along the Lower Susquehanna River and Upper Bay. Its mission is to encourage regional economic development through heritage tourism primarily by supporting public recreation efforts, particularly trail development and public water access, historic preservation, cultural interpretation and conservation efforts. For more information about Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, visit www.UpperBayTrails.com.