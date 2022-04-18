‘New York Times’ bestselling author Jennifer Weiner to launch book tour at Abingdon Library May 10

Abingdon Library is to host New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Weiner as she launches the tour of her new book, “The Summer Place,” at an in-person event 7 to 8 p.m. May 10. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event will also be livestreamed. Here are the details provided by the library system:

New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Weiner to visit Abingdon library May 10. (Photo by Andrea Cipriani Mecchi)

Belcamp, Md., April 12, 2022 — New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Weiner launches the tour of her new book, “The Summer Place,” at an in-person event at the Abingdon Library on Tuesday, May 10, from 7 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event will also be streamed simultaneously online.

Presented in partnership by Harford County Public Library and Howard County Library System, the in-person event features a presentation about “The Summer Place” and the opportunity to purchase the book and have it autographed by Weiner. Photo opportunities with the author will also be available. Bethany Beach Books will provide copies of “The Summer Place” for sale the evening of the event. Participants are encouraged to register early for the in-person event because seating is limited.

For those attending virtually, a link will be sent 24-48 hours in advance of the event. For virtual attendees interested in purchasing a book, contact The Last Word Bookstore (thelastwordbookstore.com) or Bethany Beach Books (bethanybeachbooks.com). A limited number of signed bookplates are available, while supplies last.

For those wishing to attend either the in-person or virtual event, you must register at https://hcplmd.org/3DKe7ls.

“We are so excited to welcome back our customers to an in-person author event at the library, our first since the pandemic began. Jennifer Weiner is such a popular author with our customers, and we are thrilled to bring her to Harford County and to be the first stop on her in-person book tour for her new book,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “As we get closer to beach time, ‘The Summer Place’ is sure to be a page-turning summer read this year.”



Described as “the undisputed boss of the beach read” by The New York Times, Weiner’s new book, “The Summer Place,” is a testament to family in all its messy glory. It’s a story about what we sacrifice and how we forgive. Enthralling, witty, big-hearted and sharply observed, this book is Weiner’s love letter to the Outer Cape and the power of home, the way our lives are enriched by the people we call family and the endless ways love can surprise us.

Weiner is the bestselling author of 18 books including “Big Summer,” “Mrs. Everything,” “Good in Bed” and an essay collection, “Hungry Heart: Adventures in Life, Love, and Writing.” A graduate of Princeton University and a frequent contributor to the New York Times Opinion section, Weiner lives with her family in Philadelphia.

For more than 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Four-Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.