The Daily Record names Harford Mutual Insurance Group’s Stacey Rebbert to its Maryland’s Top 100 Women list

The Daily Record has named Harford Mutual Insurance Group’s Stacey A. Rebbert to its Marylands’ Top 100 Women list. Here are the details provided by the Harford Mutual Insurance Group:

Bel Air, Md. – Harford Mutual Insurance Group is proud to announce The Daily Record has named Stacey A. Rebbert, Assistant Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications, to its 2022 listing of Maryland’s Top 100 Women.



“The 2022 Maryland’s Top 100 Women demonstrate the incredible progress women have made in leadership roles in Maryland. They inspire change and help to ensure that women have access to every opportunity,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher of The Daily Record. “Their professional achievements, community impact and commitment to mentoring are outstanding. We at The Daily Record are honored to recognize their accomplishments.”



As Assistant Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Rebbert has developed the strategies behind the company’s brand management, created the company’s crisis communication plan, and leads her team in the execution of all digital marketing, advertising, employee engagement, public relations, community relations, and corporate communications.

“I am honored to be recognized alongside such a talented and accomplished group of women,” said Rebbert. “I remain committed to inspiring the next generation of female leaders.”

Rebbert holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Towson University and a master’s degree in contemporary communications from Notre Dame of Maryland University. Currently, she serves as a corporate mentor for Towson University’s Outstanding Young Women Leaders Program, which provides leadership skills and experience to female high school juniors/seniors in Baltimore County. Rebbert also serves as an annual mentor for the Towson University Northeast campus graduating seniors’ program.

Rebbert was recently reappointed to the Commission for Women in Harford County. She also currently serves as a Co-Chair of the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) Strategic Communications Council, Chair of the Harford Mutual Charitable Giving Committee, and Advisor of the Harford Mutual Innovation Committee and Inclusion, Diversity, and Opportunity Committee. In 2022, Rebbert was named an ATHENA Leadership Award finalist.



Rebbert, along with 99 other influential Maryland women, will be honored at a reception and awards celebration May 9 at the University of Maryland Riggs Alumni Center.