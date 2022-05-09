The 9th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk held at The John Carroll School May 14 raised raised $140,000 for Cancer LifeNet. Here are the details provided by University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health:

9th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk Raises $140,000, Bringing Cumulative total to More Than $1 Million for Cancer LifeNet

BEL AIR, Md. (May 16, 2022) – The 9th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk raised $140,000, bringing the cumulative total to more than $1 million raised for Cancer LifeNet since its founding in 2014.

This annual event, along the perimeter of the turf fields at The John Carroll School in Bel Air on May 14, brings the community together to honor, celebrate and remember loved ones, friends and neighbors who are impacted by cancer.

“The support of our community is incredible,” said Elizabeth Wise, FACHE, MSN, MBA, President and Chief Executive of Officer of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. “The services offered by Cancer LifeNet have helped thousands of our neighbors manage a cancer diagnosis during a very uncertain time. The walk’s many team captains, sponsors, volunteers and donors have helped us cross an important milestone of raising more than $1 million dollars over nine years. I am truly grateful to our community, our friends and neighbors helping friends and neighbors.”

The top fundraising team was the Volun-Teen Leo Club, a group of high school students who joined together several years ago to make the world a better place through community service. Rounding out the top five teams were Amedisys Homecare and Hospice, KCC Hich-Hikers, Team Curageous and Walkin’ in Son Shine.

“We love supporting the Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk every year because we know our donations are going to a worthy cause that helps countless numbers of cancer patients and their families,” said Drew Evans, founder and president of the Volun-Teen Leo Club. “Helping people who are going through a tough time is super rewarding.”

The funds raised by the walk are used for Cancer LifeNet, which provides free-of-charge, supportive care services to residents of Harford and Cecil counties, regardlessof where cancer treatment is received. The program’s $1 million annual operating budget is funded solely through philanthropic support.

Cancer LifeNet offers navigation and support to help cancer patients and their families cope with the physical, financial, psychological and emotional aspects of having cancer. Nurse navigators, social workers and other specialists work alongside people diagnosed with cancer and their families to create a safe and nurturing environment and help them with each stage of their cancer care.

Over the past year, more than 1,900 people have benefited from the various programs and services provided by Cancer LifeNet. Since its founding 16 years ago, more than 18,000 cancer patients and family members have used the services of Cancer LifeNet.

The walk was organized by The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, who partnered with the volunteers of Chesapeake Cancer Alliance to establish a walk fundraiser in 2014. Community and corporate support are vital to the success of the walk. Klein’s ShopRite of Maryland was the Presenting Sponsor, the Arena Club was the Health and Fitness Partner and the Volun-Teen Leo Club was the Honorary Team for this year’s event.

For those wanting to support Cancer LifeNet through this fundraising effort, donations are still being accepted at uchfoundation.org.