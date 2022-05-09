‘A Taste of Greece’ festival is June 3-5 at Sts. Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church in Dublin

Sts. Mary Magdalene and Markella Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its “A Taste of Greece” festival June 3-5 at the church, 3714 Dublin Road in Darlington. Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 3, noon to 10 p.m. June 4 and noon to 6 p.m. June 5. The festival features traditional Greek food, live music, a DJ, dancing, vendors, a cash bar, Greek pastries and a giant inflatable slide for kids. A 50/50 raffle and church tours will also be offered. Indoor air-conditioned seating is available along with an outdoor patio. Additional parking with shuttle service to the festival will be available at Dublin Elementary School, 1527 Whiteford Road in Street and Dublin United Methodist Church, 1528 Whiteford Road in Street. For more details visit https://stsmm.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/Sts-Mary-Magdalene-and-Markella-Greek-Orthodox-Church-1378951192432943