‘Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table’ virtual cooking series opens third season featuring recipes for family picnics with Alicia Wilson

Season 3 of Harford County Public Library’s “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” begins June 8 with the theme “The Ties that Bind” featuring special guest Alicia Wilson, vice president of economic development for The Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health System who was also The Afro American’s Baltimore 2021 Newsmaker of the Year. Here are the details provided by the Harford County Public Library:

Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table Launches Season 3 on June 8

‘The Ties that Bind’ is the theme of the first episode with Johns Hopkins’ Alicia Wilson joining Mary Hastler and Chef John Shields in the kitchen

Belcamp, Md., May 25, 2022 — “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” kicks off Season 3 on June 8 with a theme of “The Ties that Bind” and features special guest Alicia Wilson, vice president of economic development for The Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health System who was also The Afro American’s Baltimore 2021 Newsmaker of the Year.

Alicia Wilson

This popular virtual cooking series is produced by Harford County Public Library and Chef John Shields’ Our Common Table and highlights Maryland farms, fisheries and local businesses. The program will be presented via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m.

“The feedback on the first two seasons of ‘Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table’ has been incredibly positive,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Several hundred people watch each program as it debuts and then thousands watch after it’s posted to the library’s website. Our fans reach from Harford County, throughout Maryland and several other states to viewers internationally.”

The June 8 program focuses on sharing a meal at the table or at a picnic that brings people together as a family and a community. The recipes for these meals are often a reflection of cultural heritage and family traditions passed down through the generations, such as Juneteenth and family picnics.

Three recipes will be prepared by hosts Hastler and Chef John along with special guest Wilson during the program: an African-inspired sweet potato and peanut soup, deviled eggs, beignets with dipping sauces plus chocolate-covered strawberries.

Also joining the program will be a group of youth who Wilson mentors. They will visit the 32nd Street Farmers Market and then head to Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen for a cooking lesson.

To sign up to view “The Ties that Bind,” visit HCPLonline.org. Advanced registration, including a valid email address, is requested. Once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with a link to the program and a unique password to access the event.

Season 3 of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” runs through December. Upcoming show themes are:

July: Down the Ocean Hon – Beach Food is Calling, focusing on the best boardwalk food from French fries to fine dining.

August: Oldies but Definitely Goodies, a nod to the most popular episodes of “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table.”

September : Living a Plant Forward Life for the Bay and Your Body, which focuses on the Chesapeake Bay and will demonstrate what can be good for our bodies can also be good for the environment.

October : A Visit Down Memory Lane, which takes viewers a step back in time to demonstrate recipes that relive favorite childhood foods.

November: Maryland Fall Festivals, exploringthe abundance of what local farmers and fishermen have to offer (such as apples, pumpkins, seafood and so much more) to plan a perfect fall menu and provide inspiration for holiday cooking.

December: Sweet Treats from Around the World, featuringirresistible dessert treats from around the globe and including ingredients from local farms and food artisans.

More information about future programs will be available at HCPLonline.org.

“Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” is presented in partnership with Harford County Public Library, Our Common Table, Chef John Shields’ restaurant Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen and 32nd Street Farmers Market.

For more than 75 years, Harford County Public Library has provided its communities with access to ideas that inform, entertain and inspire. Last year the library interacted with its residents more than 12 million times – borrowing free materials, visiting branches and the website, using free WiFi, and attending classes and events. In 2021 Harford County Public Library was named a Four-Star Library by Library Journal. For more information, visit HCPLonline.org.