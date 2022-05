The Ghana Unity Association of Maryland is hosting a free Community Health and Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 at Edgewood Senior High School, 2415 Willoughby Beach Road. The event is to offer free health screenings, insurance information, free book pressure checks, dental exams, cholesterol checks and COVID 19 vaccinations. For details, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ghana-unity-association-of-maryland-tickets-310061039917.