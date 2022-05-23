Harford County seeks nominees for its 36th Annual Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards

The Harford County Department of Community Services is seeking nominations of unsung heroes for its 36th Annual Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards. The nomination deadline is Aug. 12. Here are the details provided:

County officials recognizing Mr. Richard Carey, last year’s (2021) Harford’s Most Beautiful People Ripple Effect Award winner. Pictured from left: Amber Shrodes, director of Harford County Department of Community Services, Mr. Carey, County Executive Barry Glassman. (Photo courtesy of the Harford County government.)

Nominees Sought for 36th Annual Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards

BEL AIR, Md., (May 18, 2022) – Do you know an unsung hero? Each year the Harford County Department of Community Services searches for local citizens who selflessly assist others and honors their volunteer service with Harford’s Most Beautiful People Awards.

Nominations are open for the 36th annual awards recognizing local volunteers of any age or background with one thing in common: They enrich the lives of their fellow citizens through acts of kindness and concern.

Nominees must live and volunteer in Harford County, and nominations must be based on volunteer service only. Elected officials currently in office are not eligible for nomination.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, August 12, 2022.

Online nominations are strongly encouraged. The online form and official rules and eligibility requirements are on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/796/Harfords-MostBeautiful-People.

Hard copies can be requested by contacting Natasha Jackson in the Department of Community Services at 410-638-3389 or njjackson@harfordcountymd.gov.

“The spirit of giving unites us in our common humanity and makes us strong,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “If you know a volunteer who has assisted others in Harford County, help us share their story and celebrate their acts of kindness.”